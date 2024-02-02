23 candidates in election race from NA-72, Sialkot-III

SIALKOT - Total 23 candidates including Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ali Zahid, Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Nadeem Ahmad Awan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ghazanfar Ali Bajwa,Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Shujaat Ali, Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Sohail Babar, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Nabi Ahmad Virk and independent candidate including Ghulam Abbas are in the election race in the constituency NA-72, Sialkot-III. According to details, there are total 589,020 registered voters, including 320,186 male vot­ers and 268,834 female voters in the constituency.

The Election Commissioner of Pakistan will establish total 385 polling stations for election in con­stituency, including 78 for males, 78 for females and 229 combine polling stations, while the ECP will estab­lish 958 polling booths including 517 booths for male voters and 441 booths for female voters.

RS3.53M FINE IMPOSED ON 704 PROFITEERS IN JAN

The district administration im­posed Rs3.53 million fine on 704 profiteers, registered 12 cases and sealed 63 shops and godowns in January 2024 during the ongoing crackdown.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain told media on Thursday that 40 price control magistrates including assis­tant commissioners in four tehsils conducted inspections of 63,585 shops in different markets and shop­ping centres. He said action was also taken against two persons over hoarding and three over adultera­tion in the past month.

He directed the price control mag­istrates to make the checking pro­cess more efficient.