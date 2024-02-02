The sophistication of support, both moral and tactical, extend­ed by Al-Qaeda to the banned and outlawed Tehreek i Tali­ban Pakistan (TTP) has been noticed and observed once again in the report presented before the United Nations Security Council Committee. The report was presented by the group that monitors ISIL and Al-Qaeda. This is not the first time that focused research re­ports submitted to the UNSC have traced the connection between the TTP and Al-Qaeda. However, it is worrying to see the tactical prowess these networks are developing by inter-factional cooperation.

TTP is a major security threat to Pakistan. Its presence in Afghani­stan and the Afghan Taliban’s indecisive and passive attitude towards eliminating this threat has caused considerable irks between the two countries. On Pakistan’s pressure, Afghanistan’s interim government did capture some TTP men but the report notices that back channel support for the families of the TTP remains intact. This means that the Afghan Taliban are not ready to cut and reconsider their decades-long understanding and collaboration with the militant faction.

This is very much reminiscent of the time before the War on Ter­ror when Al-Qaeda was largely operating from Afghanistan and had a close connection with the Afghan Taliban. It is also no secret that Al-Qaeda’s initial ideological influence helped lay the founda­tions of TTP. Keeping this history in view, it appears less surpris­ing that TTP still has the support of Al-Qaeda. But this cooperation and interoperability of TTP with other militant factions tells that Pakistan is dealing with a complex threat matrix here.

The multifaceted threat posed by these militant alliances under­scores the challenges in addressing terrorism comprehensively and necessitates international cooperation to dismantle these net­works. Now that the UNSC has been made fully aware of the nature of the threat emanating from Al-Qaeda and extending to far-off re­gions through factions that operate locally, what is required is that transnational threats must be met with transnational responses. As for responding to the threat regionally, Afghanistan must coop­erate with Pakistan. Pakistan has fought the war against the TTP like a lone warrior. But the threat expands beyond borders and as long as TTP has a safe home to run to, no decisive advantage can be gained or maintained.