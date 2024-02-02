‘Above the Sleeping Giant’ chronicles mountaineer Shehroze’s monumental journey

LAHORE - The BARD Foundation recently pre­miered the awe-inspiring documen­tary ‘Above the Sleeping Giant’ here, chronicling the remarkable journey of Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pak­istani mountaineer to conquer 13 of the world’s 14 highest peaks.

This cinematic piece aims to glob­ally inspire audiences with its nar­rative of resilience, courage, and the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams, showcased through Shehroze’s groundbreaking expeditions.

Abdul Razak Dawood, speaking at the event, underscored the impor­tance of celebrating such extraor­dinary achievements. “Our mission through these events is to shine a light on our nation’s heroes, igniting a fire within our youth to chase their dreams, surmount challenges, and turn their visions into reality. The individuals we support embody our nation’s spirit and potential, driving us to continu­ously strive towards nurturing talent and providing opportunities for the deserving.”

Expressing her admi­ration for Shehroze’s accomplishments, Meh­reen Dawood remarked, “Shehroze’s journey is a source of na­tional pride. His determination and success exemplify the caliber of in­dividuals we aim to support through the BARD Foundation. His story is a beacon for all aspiring talents fac­ing hurdles in their paths, remind­ing them that support is available for those who dare to dream big.”

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Da­wood (BARD) Foundation, committed to empowering individuals to unlock their potential, has extended its sup­port beyond mountaineering. The foundation has also backed Naila Ki­ani, another distinguished Pakistani climber, and has been a patron of the ACE Tennis Academy, nurturing the country’s future tennis stars. Among its notable beneficiaries are Hania Minhas, Pakistan’s youngest tennis sensation, Tanveer Ahmed, a visually impaired archer with remarkable tal­ent, and Hoor Fawad, an emerging star in table tennis.