‘Above the Sleeping Giant’ chronicles mountaineer Shehroze’s monumental journey

LAHORE - The BARD Foundation recently premiered the awe-inspiring documentary ‘Above the Sleeping Giant’ here, chronicling the remarkable journey of Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to conquer 13 of the world’s 14 highest peaks.
This cinematic piece aims to globally inspire audiences with its narrative of resilience, courage, and the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams, showcased through Shehroze’s groundbreaking expeditions.
Abdul Razak Dawood, speaking at the event, underscored the importance of celebrating such extraordinary achievements. “Our mission through these events is to shine a light on our nation’s heroes, igniting a fire within our youth to chase their dreams, surmount challenges, and turn their visions into reality. The individuals we support embody our nation’s spirit and potential, driving us to continuously strive towards nurturing talent and providing opportunities for the deserving.”
Expressing her admiration for Shehroze’s accomplishments, Mehreen Dawood remarked, “Shehroze’s journey is a source of national pride. His determination and success exemplify the caliber of individuals we aim to support through the BARD Foundation. His story is a beacon for all aspiring talents facing hurdles in their paths, reminding them that support is available for those who dare to dream big.”
The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, committed to empowering individuals to unlock their potential, has extended its support beyond mountaineering. The foundation has also backed Naila Kiani, another distinguished Pakistani climber, and has been a patron of the ACE Tennis Academy, nurturing the country’s future tennis stars. Among its notable beneficiaries are Hania Minhas, Pakistan’s youngest tennis sensation, Tanveer Ahmed, a visually impaired archer with remarkable talent, and Hoor Fawad, an emerging star in table tennis.