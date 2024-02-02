Academic pressure impact

My aim is to draw attention to an issue that is very impor­tant to our kids’ welfare: the ex­cessive pressure parents put on them to do well in school. In a time where grades are frequently used to determine success, a lot of par­ents unintentionally put a lot of pressure on their kids to perform well academically.

The relentless chase of excellent grades may have negative impacts on a child’s mental and emotional health. Constantly feeling that you have to perform above and above can lead to tension, worry, and even negative self-esteem. Chil­dren may give up their passion and originality in an effort to live up to parental expectations, giving in to the limited pursuit of grades rather than comprehensive per­sonal development.

Additionally, the parent-child bond may be strained as a result of this pressure. Children may unintentionally create a commu­nication-blocking atmosphere because of their well-meaning desire to succeed academical­ly. This is because they may feel unable to communicate their challenges or fear disappoint­ing their parents. Parents must understand that every child has special abilities and skills. An ex­cessive focus on academic suc­cess alone may restrict a child’s potential in other spheres of life. A child’s overall development can be enhanced by promoting a balanced approach that fos­ters a variety of interests, there­by building resilience and a posi­tive sense of self.

Parents must approach their children’s education from a bal­anced perspective, even though academic success is unquestion­ably important. By understand­ing and supporting the individu­al needs and aspirations of their children, parents can contribute to the cultivation of well-round­ed, confident individuals who are better equipped to navigate the challenges of life.

HAFSA ALI,

Islamabad.