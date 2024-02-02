Academic pressure impact

My aim is to draw attention to an issue that is very important to our kids’ welfare: the excessive pressure parents put on them to do well in school. In a time where grades are frequently used to determine success, a lot of parents unintentionally put a lot of pressure on their kids to perform well academically.
The relentless chase of excellent grades may have negative impacts on a child’s mental and emotional health. Constantly feeling that you have to perform above and above can lead to tension, worry, and even negative self-esteem. Children may give up their passion and originality in an effort to live up to parental expectations, giving in to the limited pursuit of grades rather than comprehensive personal development.
Additionally, the parent-child bond may be strained as a result of this pressure. Children may unintentionally create a communication-blocking atmosphere because of their well-meaning desire to succeed academically. This is because they may feel unable to communicate their challenges or fear disappointing their parents. Parents must understand that every child has special abilities and skills. An excessive focus on academic success alone may restrict a child’s potential in other spheres of life. A child’s overall development can be enhanced by promoting a balanced approach that fosters a variety of interests, thereby building resilience and a positive sense of self.
Parents must approach their children’s education from a balanced perspective, even though academic success is unquestionably important. By understanding and supporting the individual needs and aspirations of their children, parents can contribute to the cultivation of well-rounded, confident individuals who are better equipped to navigate the challenges of life.
HAFSA ALI,
Islamabad.