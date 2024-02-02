Action against smoke-emitting vehicles ordered

MIRPURKHAS - On the orders of Regional Incharge SEPA Mirpurkhas Ali Mu­hammad Rind, Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Devel­opment Agha Wasif Abbas, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Environment Protection and Tourism Ar­shad Wali Muhammad, his team conducted operations against numerous small and large vehicles emitting smoke under the Vehicular Emission Control Program on the Mirpurkhas Bypass Road. On Thursday, they is­sued challans of thousands of rupees on vehicles emit­ting more than the pre­scribed limits. On this occa­sion, the regional in-charge of SEPA Mirpurkhas, Ali Mu­hammad Rind, stated that several vehicles releasing poisonous fumes have been operated at a cost of thou­sands of rupees and that ve­hicles emitting toxic fumes have been checked out with the assistance of the Hy­derabad Region’s Vehicular Emission Control Program. Toxic fumes released by smoking cars can cause heart attacks, lung cancer, brain hemorrhages, and a variety of eye conditions. In order to comply with the Environmental Protec­tion Act of 2014 and assist reduce pollution, he added encouraging people to use eco-friendly fuel in their cars and performing regular engine maintenance.