All set as 128 million voters to go to polls on Thursday

ECP says ballot papers to be dispatched to Balochistan, KP by air n CEC says despite security challenges, Commission is fully prepared to hold elections peacefully n Interior Minister expresses sanctification over arrangements in Balochistan n ECP declares Feb 8 as public holiday n Schools to remain closed from Feb 6 to 9.
ISLAMABAD/ QUETTA - Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday categorically stated that the general elections will be held on February 8 (Thursday).
He was chairing a meeting at the Election Commission office in Islamabad to discuss the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Chief Election Commissioner said despite security challenges, the Commission is fully prepared to hold the elections peacefully scheduled date. He categorically said those who will disrupt the law and order situation will be dealt strictly.
Terming terrorism as the biggest enemy to the electoral process, the Chief Election Commissioner expressed confidence in security arrangements made by law enforcement agencies for peaceful conduct of the general elections. He said political parties, candidates and voters will be provided with a safe and conducive environment for conducting election campaigns and exercise of right to vote without fear of danger. Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz said the federal and provincial governments are fully prepared for the peaceful conduct of elections.
He said all preparations are complete and full support and resources will be provided to the Election Commission for conducting the general elections. A statement, released by the ECP after the meeting ended, stated that the CEC expressed concerns about the deteriorating security situation in KP and Balochistan but stressed that the electoral process won’t stop despite the challenges.
The participants expressed their resolve that terrorism as the biggest enemy of the electoral process but LEAs making all necessary security arrangements for peaceful conduct of polls. CEC also warned the LEAs to stay cautious of the efforts to take law in hands during the day of polls, especially during the counting of votes and results compilation and announcement. The participants of the meeting informed that provincial administration and security institutions are fully alert and ready to deal with possible incidents of terrorism.
The officials informed the CEC about the significant measures taken across the country especially in KP and Balochistan for ensuring the security and peaceful conduct of elections. They also informed the meeting about the completion of preparations for the polls — taking place in the province for the first time since the merger of former federally administered tribal areas — and the provision of all required resources to the LEAs.
Meanwhile, the ECP also took notice of the bomb attack at the election office of a political party in Quetta and sought an immediate report from the Balochistan chief secretary and inspector general of police. It also directed for taking action against the culprits under the election laws.
Also, ECP has decided to dispatch the ballot papers for general elections in some areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by air to ensure prompt delivery. “The ballot papers will be airlifted to Gwadar, Panjgur, Kach, Kharan, Bajaur and Kurram Agency,” the spokesman of the ECP told APP.
A spokesman said the ballot papers of National and Provincial Assemblies of the said areas will be sent by helicopter and C-130. About the printing of the ballot papers, he said the printing of ballot papers for three seats of National Assembly of Federal Capital has been started and the task will be completed shortly.
The spokesman said the printing of ballot papers of all constituencies of National and Provincial assemblies from Balochistan has been completed.
He said that around 90 percent printing of ballot papers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80 percent of Punjab and 60 percent of Sindh has also been completed.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced February 8th (Thursday) as a public holiday, aiming to provide voters the opportunity to cast their votes conveniently.
The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the declared holiday, referencing sections (4) and 8 © of the Election Act 2017, is granted to empower voters in exercising their right to franchise freely and conveniently. The government has also announced holidays for educational institutions from Feb 6 to 9. ‘Comprehensive strategy for successful election process’
Caretaker Minister for Interior Dr Gohar Ejaz on Thursday reiterating government resolve said the caretaker government was determined for holding fair, free and peaceful elections in the country.
“All resources will be provided to the provincial government for holding transparent and peaceful elections,” he said while addressing a consultative meeting held here at Secretariat to review the overall law and order situation and arrangements of the provincial government for upcoming general elections.
The interior minister expressed his satisfaction over the preparations and best strategy of the provincial government for holding peaceful and successful elections in Balochistan.
Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakil Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan, Zahird Saleem, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafkat and officers of the law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing regarding the overall situation of law and order in the province and arrangements for holding the elections in the province.
The interior minister said that caretaker government was committed to complete the election process by using all available resources and leaving no stone unturned in that regard.
Federal government was striving hard to provide the provincial governments with necessary equipments, latest gadgets and other resources to ensure safety of lives of the voters and candidates, he added.
Lauding the efforts made by the Balochistan government for maintaining peace and holding general elections 2024, the minister said provincial government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for the successful conduct of the election process. The minister said that elements hostile to peace would not be allowed to take the law into their hands.
Dr Gohar, said that there was a dire need for devising a long-term integrated strategy for sustainable peace in the province, adding that formation of a better strategy for maintaining law and order in the province could prevent young minds from falling into the wrong hands.
The government was taking all steps to eliminate poverty and provision of better opportunities for dignified employment for prosperity of the province, he added.
The interior minister pointed out that he was reviewing the election preparations in all the provinces on the special instructions of the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar. According to FAFEN report, Pakistan has a record 128m people constituting over half of its total population, registered as voters, marking a substantial increase of 22.5m voters including 12.5m women added since 2018. Presently, the number of registered voters constitutes 53.2 percent of the 241.49m population.