Arambagh Club wins Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball title

LAHORE - Arambagh Club emerged title winner in the 7th Commis­sioner Cup Basketball Tour­nament 2024 after defeating Bahria Club by 44-37 in the final played at the Interna­tional Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi. The awards ceremony saw Additional Commissioner Karachi, Sehar Iftikhar Khan, presenting Metro Pakistan-sponsored cash and other prizes to the deserving play­ers and officials. The event was graced by the presence of Deputy Commissioner South Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, KBBA President Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan, Gh­ulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Asif Azim, Asif Gulfam, AC Ar­ambagh Nida Saman, Imran Ahmed Shamim, and other distinguished guests.

In the title-deciding match, Daniyal Chaudhary led the scoring for Arambagh Club with 15 points, followed by Abdullah Imam with 12 points and Henry Michael with 10 points. Asif Ali, Ali Hasan, and Mohsin Gujar contributed for the runner-up side with 12, 10, and 8 points, respectively. Referees Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf officiated the game, while Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, and Ra­jkumar took on the roles of technical officials. Muhammad Haider Khan of MCB served as the match commissioner, and Zulfiqar Abbas Khan of UBL as the tournament director. Hasan Ali of Arambagh was honored as the best player of the tournament, and Anusha Younis of Beaconhouse Col­lege PECHS received the same accolade in the girls’ event. Zaima Khatun and Haji Mu­hammad Ashraf Yahya were recognized as the best orga­nizers of 2023. Daniyal Khan Marwat and Mubariz Ahmed were celebrated as the emerg­ing players. Metro Pakistan sponsored the players’ prizes, and Harpal Taza Chai spon­sored the organizers’ awards.

In addition to the basketball action, Quice Juice, Karachi Food Center, Fresco Bakery, and Bhashani Sweets distrib­uted accessories among the fans during the final. Promi­nent figures such as Mukhtar Kar Arambagh, Muhammad Nawaz Talpur, Dilshad Bukhari, Kashif Selat, Dr. Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Akhlaq, Asad Ibad Ali, Hasan Ali, Malang Baloch, Saeeda Iftikhar, Shagufta Fayyaz, Tariq Hussain, and Muhammad Yaqub partici­pated in the event.