Bahawalpur Police recover smuggled weapons

BAHAWALPUR - The district police have foiled smuggling of weapons from Khyber Pak­htunkhawa to Sindh and arrested three smugglers besides recovering weapons from their possession. “Ba­hawalpur Police received in­formation about smuggling of weapons and cartridges and contituted special police team to arrest the smug­glers,” a police spokesperson said. A police team headed by Station House Office, PS Uch Sharif, Inspector, Mus­lim Zia conducted raid in an area lying within the juris­diction of PS Uch Sharif and arrested three smugglers in­cluding a women. The police recovered weapons from the suspects including SMG, G-3, pistol, rifles, guns and hundreds of cartridges. The police have registered case against the accused. Further probe was in process.