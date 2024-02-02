Big Grammy year for women nominees spotlights industry progress

LOS ANGELES - Mu­sicians and critics alike have long accused Grammy voters of ignoring the work of female artists, but this year, it’s highly probable that women will take home the night’s top prizes. At Sunday’s gala, seven of eight of nominees in the Album and Re­cord of the Year categories are women or gender fluid, among them Taylor Swift, SZA and Ol­ivia Rodrigo -- a sea change many industry watchers see as long overdue. “Women pop stars have gone from own­ing the red carpet discussion to owning the entire Grammys discussion,” said Kristin Lieb, a professor at Emerson Univer­sity whose research focuses on entertainment marketing, music and gender. “That’s a significant change,” Lieb told AFP. “The framing is becoming more about their talent and charisma than their bodies and outfits.”