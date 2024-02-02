Friday, February 02, 2024
Bilal, Abubakar win titles in Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis

Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2024
LAHORE   -  Bilal Asim, Abubakar Talha and Omer Jawad clinched the singles titles in their respec­tive categories in the Mil­lat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded here at Pun­jab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e- Jinnah on Thursday. 

Col (R) Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy General Manager Admin & Purchase at Millat Tractors, and Imran Ayub, Manager Purchase, were the distinguished guests who honored the winners with their prizes. The event also saw the presence of PLTA Sec­retary Rashid Malik, along­side the players, their fami­lies, and avid tennis fans. In the boys U-18 category, Bilal Asim from SICAS outplayed Asad Zaman with a score of 6-2, 6-2. The U-16 category witnessed a thrilling match where SA Garden’s Abubakar Talha, a standout student at FG Abid Majeed School La­hore Cantt, overcame Ahtesh­am Humayun in a close battle, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Omer Jawad claimed the U-14 title by defeating Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-2, 6-3. 

The boys/girls U-12 cat­egory saw Rashid Ali Bachani triumph over Hajra Suhail 4-2, 4-2, while in the boys/girls U-10 category, Ayan Shah­baz secured a win against M Ibraheem Hussain Gill with scores of 4-1, 4-0. The doubles matches added to the excite­ment, with Bilal Asim and Ahtesham Humayun sharing the boys U-18 trophy with Amir Mazari and M Salaar. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Abubakar Talha and Ibraheem Talha, both students at FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, showcased their domi­nance by defeating M Omer Ali and Ohad-e-Mustafa 4-0, 4-0.

