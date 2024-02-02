Bilawal sees rain of Arrows in Balochistan on Feb 8

KHUZDAR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday that only his party can face the external challenges besides solving the internal problems of the country.

He pointed out that President Asif Ali Zardari had pioneered the development of Balochistan province in the form of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but Nawaz Sharif changed the direction of the Corridor as soon as he became the Prime Minister for the third time and prevented the country’s most backward province from moving towards a new desti­nation of prosperity.

The PPP chairman while addressing a public meeting here on Thursday in connec­tion with the election cam­paign, said that those forc­es are targeting his party, who do not want it to form the government in Baloch­istan and the federation, be­cause they know that if Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari becomes the Prime Minister and a Ji­yala becomes a Chief Minis­ter in Balochistan, all their conspiracies will fail.

“They know that Baloch blood runs in my veins, they know that the way I feel the pain of Balochistan, no oth­er politician does. They know that I am the son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and I understand the pain of the martyrs of Balochistan, and I am aware of the prob­lems of Balochistan. They know that I will not only fight the terrorists, but at the same time solve the problem of missing persons,” he added.

Bilawal said that his par­ty does politics without dis­crimination, and it is nei­ther afraid of anyone nor bows down to anyone. “We stand on our feet and fight every force, and do not bar­gain on the rights of the peo­ple,” he added. He pointed out that if the 18th Amend­ment, NFC Award and the Aghaz-e-Huaqook-e-Baloch­istan Programme, uninitiat­ed by the President Asif Ali Zardari, had been fully im­plemented, all conspiracies being hatched in and around Balochistan would have ended. He said that the real problems of the people of Balochistan are unemploy­ment, poverty and inflation.

Bilawal said the PPP was the only party which would not only fight the real prob­lems of the people but also win over them, adding that is why once again PPP is the target of terrorists.