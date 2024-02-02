Bilawal sees rain of Arrows in Balochistan on Feb 8

KHUZDAR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday that only his party can face the external challenges besides solving the internal problems of the country.
He pointed out that President Asif Ali Zardari had pioneered the development of Balochistan province in the form of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but Nawaz Sharif changed the direction of the Corridor as soon as he became the Prime Minister for the third time and prevented the country’s most backward province from moving towards a new destination of prosperity.
The PPP chairman while addressing a public meeting here on Thursday in connection with the election campaign, said that those forces are targeting his party, who do not want it to form the government in Balochistan and the federation, because they know that if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari becomes the Prime Minister and a Jiyala becomes a Chief Minister in Balochistan, all their conspiracies will fail.
“They know that Baloch blood runs in my veins, they know that the way I feel the pain of Balochistan, no other politician does. They know that I am the son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and I understand the pain of the martyrs of Balochistan, and I am aware of the problems of Balochistan. They know that I will not only fight the terrorists, but at the same time solve the problem of missing persons,” he added.
Bilawal said that his party does politics without discrimination, and it is neither afraid of anyone nor bows down to anyone. “We stand on our feet and fight every force, and do not bargain on the rights of the people,” he added. He pointed out that if the 18th Amendment, NFC Award and the Aghaz-e-Huaqook-e-Balochistan Programme, uninitiated by the President Asif Ali Zardari, had been fully implemented, all conspiracies being hatched in and around Balochistan would have ended. He said that the real problems of the people of Balochistan are unemployment, poverty and inflation.
Bilawal said the PPP was the only party which would not only fight the real problems of the people but also win over them, adding that is why once again PPP is the target of terrorists.