Bilawal to be next PM of Pakistan, claims Aseefa Bhutto

SANGHAR - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daugh­ter of Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto reached Sanghar on Thursday in connection with the PPP’s election campaign. She re­ceived a grand reception at vari­ous places in Sanghar.

When Aseefa reached the resi­dence of PPP candidate Shazia Marri from NA-209, she was warmly welcomed by the jiyalas and jiyalis of the PPP, who show­ered her with flowers. Aseefa Bhutto was briefed by the party candidates from Sanghar about the issues of the people and the party’s election campaign. Aseefa also visited the residence of Pro­vincial Assembly candidate Jam Shabbir Ali from PS-42, where she was welcomed by a large number of party workers who chanted the slogans of the PPP. When Aseefa reached Kandiyari in Sanghar, a large number of women were present to welcome her.

Aseefa addressed the work­ers’ convention for women in Kandiyari and said that she is the daughter of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who was the voice of the workers, students, poor, downtrodden and every woman of Pakistan. She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next PM of Pakistan. The people of Sang­har should promise that they will make the nominated representa­tives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari victorious. Now, Bilawal and I are your voice, Aseefa expressed. We are proud of the people of the country who stood with us through thick and thin and we too resolve to be their companions through hardships, Aseefa said.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto believed in the inde­pendence of women and fought for their rights, for which she took initiatives such as the Lady Health Workers Program, First Woman Bank, Women Police Sta­tions, Aseefa Bhutto said. She said that President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Program to make women economically independent, which aimed to give them money direct­ly so that they could manage their own household expenses.

When Bibi Shaheed was the PM, public welfare was the agen­da included in every meeting of the cabinet. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will follow the same ex­ample as the PM. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always fulfilled his promises. Upon becoming the PM, his agenda will be to ease the difficulties of the poor peo­ple, he will work for you and fight for your rights, Aseefa said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party is the only party that wishes to improve the standard of living of the common people. The rest of the political parties are hungry for power and are doing politics to make the rich richer, Aseefa said. These political parties do not care if your children are hun­gry, their aim is only greed for power. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a poor-friendly and people-friendly manifesto in the elections. We promise to provide farmers, labourers and the youth with cards that can fulfil their re­quirements. Temporary housing will be regularised and owner­ship rights will be given to the women. Three million houses will be built for the poor.

Three hundred units of elec­tricity will be provided free of cost from solar energy to the deserving citizens. Inflation and unemployment will be eradi­cated as wages will be doubled within five years, Aseefa re­solved. She appealed to the people to give Bilawal Bhutto Zardari an opportunity to serve the country by stamping the symbol of the arrow on February 8. The power of vote lies with the people and when they use this power properly, Pakistan will become stronger. When we work together, no power in the world can stop us from changing the destiny of Pakistan, Aseefa said. You are requested to go from street-to- street and house-to-house and convey the message of the party to the people, bring them to the polling stations and stamp the sign of the arrow, As­eefa said while instructing the workers. On this occasion, Shazia Marri said that those who occu­pied Sanghar for 60 years did not give anything to the people. Now, Sanghar is on the way to devel­opment. The people of Sanghar have become aware, especially women. The opponents took down the flags of the PPP but the women workers surrounded them and they were forced to flee from there. We are proud of our mothers and sisters and their bravery, Shazia Marri said.