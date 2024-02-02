CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66 billion

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Work­ing Party Thursday gave nod to four projects worth Rs 138.660 billion including the 2nd Car­riageway Torkham Jalalabad Road Project, Afghanistan.

The CDWP meeting, presid­ed over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Moham­mad Jehanzeb Khan, approved one development project with a cost of Rs2 billion & recom­mended three projects worth Rs136.660 billion to the Exec­utive Committee of the Nation­al Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting. Projects related to transport & communications, energy, phys­ical planning & housing sectors were considered by the CDWP. The Ministry of Communica­tions presented a project in the transport & communication sector titled “2nd Carriageway Torkham Jalalabad Road Proj­ect, Afghanistan,” with a cost of Rs. 16,465.883 million. The fo­rum recommended it to ECNEC for further consideration. The National Highway Authority is designated as the executing agency for the project, while the costs for maintenance and operation will be met by the Government of Afghanistan. Upon completion, the project road will be handed over to the Ministry of Public Works, Gov­ernment of Afghanistan. The project is financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). It is a Gov­ernment of Pakistan-funded initiative aimed at assisting the Government of Afghanistan in the reconstruction/rehabilita­tion of its road network.

Another project of T&C sec­tor namely Khber Pakhtunkh­wa Rural Road Development Project” worth Rs. 105,450 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consider­ation. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding. The ADB share is Rs. 91,200.00 million (86.5%) and the govt. of KP share is Rs. 14,249.00 million (13.5%).

A project related to energy sector under the title “Expan­sion of 48MW Jagran Hydro­power Station (Phase-II) in District Neelum, AJ&K (Re­vised), with a cost of Rs 14,744 million has been considered and recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The Power Development Organiza­tion of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is designated for the operations and maintenance of the proj­ect. The financing structure in­volves Rs. 12,717.764 million to be sourced from AFD, while the remaining Rs. 1,277.753 million is proposed to be fund­ed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

A project related to physi­cal planning & housing sec­tor presented in the meeting, specifically focusing on the “Construction of Litigants Fa­cilitation Center for Litigants of District Courts in Sector G-10/1 Islamabad,” with a cost of Rs1,989.990 million has been approved in the fo­rum. The primary objective of the project is to establish a facility catering to the needs of litigants and lawyers. It will in­clude various amenities such as the Litigants Facilitation Center, Cafeteria, Multipur­pose Hall, Banks, Dispensary, Shop, Bar Room (Male + Fe­male), Prayer Hall, Library + Day Care, Office of IBA and IBC, along with Soft & Hard Land­scaping and Internal Road.