CEO (DAE) suspends government-run school headmaster for supporting PTI candidate in Chakri

Rawalpindi - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Rawalpindi has placed a head master of government run school in Parial on Chakri Road under suspension for allegedly supporting the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) contesting general elections 2024 from PP-10, informed sources on Thursday. The government officer was suspended on report of District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The suspended head master of Government High School, Parial has been identified as Ghulam Shabbir, they added. The SST/ Headmaster Ghulam Shabbir was facing charges of supporting PTI candidate for PP-10 Ameer Afzal, sources mentioned. According to sources, CEO District Education Authority (DEA) suspended Headmaster of Government High School Parial Ghulam Shabbir on charges of supporting a PTI candidate for PP-10 Ameer Afzal in Parial area of Chakri. In this regard, a notification No 476/A-1 dated 31/1/2024 has also been issued by CEO (DEA), sources said. The notification reads as, “With reference to the letter of District Monitoring Officer Rawalpindi Vide No. 109/DMO/RWP dated 31/1/2024, the services of Mr. Ghulam Shabbir SST/Incharge Headmaster Government High School, Parial Tehsil and District Rawalpindi is hereby suspended under PEEDA Act, 2006, with immediate effect on the charges of misconduct in terms of actively involved in political activities of a contesting candidate of PP- 10, Rawalpindi, which is violation of point No 9 of Code of Conduct issued by the Provincial Election Commission, Punjab vide endorsement No F.3 (1)/2023-TR&M&EVol- V dated 20/12/2023. He will be liable to receive allowances admissible under suspension.”