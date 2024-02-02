China executes couple for murder of toddlers

HONG KONG - China has execut­ed a couple for throwing two toddlers out of a high-rise apartment window, in a case that provoked nationwide outrage. The man and his girlfriend were found guilty of kill­ing the children from his first marriage by staging an accidental fall from a residential tower in the southwestern metropo­lis of Chongqing, so that they could start a new family. The father, Zhang Bo, began an affair with Ye Chengchen and ini­tially hid the fact that he was married with chil­dren, but Ye found out and Zhang divorced his wife, according to China’s supreme court. Ye saw Zhang’s two children as an “obstacle” to them getting married and a “burden on their future life together,” the court heard. She repeatedly urged Zhang to kill the toddlers and threatened to break up with him if he didn’t. After conspir­ing with Ye, in Novem­ber 2020, Zhang threw his two-year-old daugh­ter and one-year-old son from his 15th floor apartment when they were playing next to the bedroom window, killing them both, according to the court. Zhang and Ye were sentenced to death in December 2021. The Supreme People’s Court said the couple’s crime “seriously challenged the legal and moral bottom line,” calling their crimi­nal motive “extremely despicable” and means “particularly cruel,” state news agency Xinhua re­ported. News of their ex­ecution drew hundreds of millions of views on Chinese social media site Weibo, where it became a top trending topic.