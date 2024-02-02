Chitral Economic Zone marks milestone in industrial uplift

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government achieved a pivotal industrial development milestone with the completion of Chitral Economic Zone and the inauguration of the Industrial Facilitation Office Building. Caretaker Minister Dr. Aamer Abdullah formally inaugurated the project during his visit to Chitral, emphasizing its potential as a game-changer for the region.

Welcomed by the CEO of KPEZDMC, the Minister received an insightful briefing on the Chitral EZ’s master plan. The ceremony marked the successful completion of developmental works and the opening of the state-of-the-art office building. The Minister highlighted the project’s significance, foreseeing local skilled youth finding employment within the area, reducing the need to seek jobs elsewhere.

Acknowledging industrialization as a key development source, the Minister pledged government support, aiming to streamline the zone’s development and success. He expressed hope that future governments would continue efforts for industrial facilitation in the province.

The CEO detailed that the 40- acre Chitral EZ, developed over two years, included essential infrastructure like roads, drains, water supply, and an impressive office building. Upon full colonization, it is expected to generate employment opportunities, aligning with broader provincial industrialization goals.

Strategically located with accessibility through the Lowari Tunnel and its connection to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chitral EZ is poised for success. Designed for various industries including marble, embroidery, handicrafts, garments, furniture, and food, it offers a diverse range of opportunities. The zone’s positive impact extends beyond its borders, contributing to economic development in nearby areas like Lower Dir and Upper Dir.