Cipher Case: PTI founder approaches IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder on Thursday ap­proached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking a verified copy of the cipher verdict. Bar­rister Ali Zafar filed the applica­tion on behalf of the PTI founder.

The application asserted that the cipher case was conducted against legal requirements and was replete with legal defects.

It further stated that the de­fence counsel was not allowed to cross-examine the prosecution witness, and the trial court issued the verdict in violation of Section 367 of the Criminal Code. The pe­titioner urged the court to pro­vide copies of all evidence, includ­ing interim and final verdicts. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the state have been made parties in the petition.