Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cipher Case: PTI founder approaches IHC

Cipher Case: PTI founder approaches IHC
Agencies
February 02, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder on Thursday ap­proached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking a verified copy of the cipher verdict. Bar­rister Ali Zafar filed the applica­tion on behalf of the PTI founder. 

The application asserted that the cipher case was conducted against legal requirements and was replete with legal defects. 

It further stated that the de­fence counsel was not allowed to cross-examine the prosecution witness, and the trial court issued the verdict in violation of Section 367 of the Criminal Code. The pe­titioner urged the court to pro­vide copies of all evidence, includ­ing interim and final verdicts. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the state have been made parties in the petition.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024