CM for fully tapping potential of skilled youth

Peshawar - In a significant move towards fostering youth skills and employment in the province, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (AKF KP Region). The aim is to leverage the strengths and resources of both parties to promote and develop digital skills initiatives in the province.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Thursday, with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, as the chief guest. Provincial caretaker Minister for ST&IT Dr NajeebUllah, vice chancellor IM Sciences Dr Usman Ghani, Managing Director KPITB Dr. Ali Mehmood, and relevant authorities of Al-Khidmat Foundation attended the ceremony.

The formalized MoU establishes a collaborative partnership between KPITB and AKF KP Region, focusing on empowering and developing digital skills in the province. Under the “Bano Qabil” program of Al-Khidmat Foundation, 0.3 million youth from across the province will receive mid and advanced levels of digital skills courses.

The proposed courses include Office Automation, Art of Crafting, Graphic Designing, Motion Graphics, Amazon, E-commerce Evolution, Sales and Lead Generation, Digital Marketing and Freelancing, Mobile App Development, Web Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security Fundamentals, and Data Sciences.

Addressing the ceremony, the caretaker Chief Minister emphasized the need to take practical steps to effectively utilize the untapped potential of the province’s highly talented youth. He highlighted the Human Capital Export Strategy, aiming to equip the youth with market-based digital skills through collaborative partnerships with relevant departments and institutions.

The Chief Minister underscored that the Memorandum of Understanding between KPITB and AKF is a crucial part of these efforts. He stated that a significant increase in trained and skilled manpower is essential to steer the country out of current financial challenges. The Human Resource Export Strategy targets training up to five lac youth in the next year for employment abroad.

The Chief Minister urged private sector institutions and authorities to support the provincial government in this national cause. He commended the role of Al-Khidmat Foundation, expressing hope that the MoU would significantly contribute to meeting the digital skills requirements in the province. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to initiate the implementation of this MoU without delay, directing the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for this purpose.