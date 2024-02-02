CNG stations defy ban, operate secretly

Mardan - Despite the ban on the operation of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the district, the majority of these stations continue to operate during the night and early morning. The district administration, along with officials from Sui-Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Mardan region and other relevant authorities, has remained silent.

The district administration imposed Section 144, banning the operation of CNG stations from January 1st to January 31st, aiming to prioritize gas supply to domestic consumers. However, on Thursday, the deputy commissioner of Mardan issued another order, extending the ban until February 5th.

Despite the ban extension, CNG filling stations at Charsadda Chowk, Nowshera Road, and Malakand Road continued their operations. They openly sold CNG during night hours and early morning, even charging extra money from commuters. Some influential CNG station owners parked a significant number of vehicles outside their stations during these restricted hours.

The residents of Mardan are urging the government and the district administration to enforce their orders and take action against influential CNG station owners. Alternatively, they demand a reconsideration of the CNG station ban, as it appears to be benefiting stations owned by influential individuals.