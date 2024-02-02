Friday, February 02, 2024
Cruelty faced by PTI founder not hidden from anyone: Hamid Khan

Web Desk
7:23 PM | February 02, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Hamid Khan said on Friday the unprecedented cruelty faced by PTI founder was clearly visible to everyone.

While giving a press conference in Islamabad, he said the founder of PTI has been under arrest for many months and the judiciary has not been doing its role.

“What has been happening has never happened in the history of country,” he stressed.

He said the PTI founder and its former foreign minister were not allowed to hire lawyers of their choices with injustice prevailing over the rule of law.

“There is a disgusting situation of human rights in the country and steps should be taken to prevent the violation of fundamental rights,” PTI leader further said.

