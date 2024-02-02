Friday, February 02, 2024
CTD arrests two terrorists in Okara IBO

February 02, 2024
SAHIWAL  -  The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested two terrorists in an Intel­ligence Based Operation (IBO) in Okara. As per details, an intelligence-based operation was con­ducted on Benazir Road in Okara and arrested two terrorists.

The CTD officials stated that weapons, explo­sives, detonators and batteries from the posses­sion of arrested terrorists. The terrorists associ­ated with a banned organisation were identified as Abdurrehman from Taxila and Talha from Faisalabad. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson in a statement claimed that the accused, identified as Zahid, brought a large number of weapons to Karachi. The CTD officials claimed that a total of eight 9mm pis­tols, four 30 bore pistols, and hundreds of bul­lets were recovered from the possession of the arrested individual.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual during the interrogation revealed that the two accused, named Shahrukh and Waqar from Mansehra, sup­plied arms to Zahid.

