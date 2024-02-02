Davis Cup: Pakistan to take on India on Saturday

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the First Davis Cup Tennis match in Islamabad tomorrow on its soil after a long time.

The two teams will compete in the Group One Play-off match on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. Two doubles and two singles matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday. Pakistan last played on Indian soil in 2006.

The pre-event press conference and draws were also held in Islamabad today in which both the teams and management exchanged gifts.

Talking to reporters, Pakistan's Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi hoped this competition will act as a bridge between Pakistan and India.

The Indian team and management expressed pleasure over the arrangements and unmatched hospitality provided by the Pakistani side.