Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Davis Cup: Pakistan to take on India on Saturday

Davis Cup: Pakistan to take on India on Saturday
Web Desk
7:25 PM | February 02, 2024
Sports

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the First Davis Cup Tennis match in Islamabad tomorrow on its soil after a long time.

The two teams will compete in the Group One Play-off match on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. Two doubles and two singles matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday. Pakistan last played on Indian soil in 2006.

The pre-event press conference and draws were also held in Islamabad today in which both the teams and management exchanged gifts.

Talking to reporters, Pakistan's Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi hoped this competition will act as a bridge between Pakistan and India.

The Indian team and management expressed pleasure over the arrangements and unmatched hospitality provided by the Pakistani side.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024