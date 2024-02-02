Friday, February 02, 2024
Demi Moore gives update on Bruce Willis

News Desk
February 02, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LOS ANGELES   -   Though Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced more than 20 years ago, they remain close. While promoting her new show “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” Moore shared an update on Wil­lis’ health. “I think, given the giv­ens, he’s doing very well,” Moore said during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” It was announced in 2022 that Willis would be stepping away from his career due to cognitive issues. He has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a progressive brain con­dition. Moore and Willis divorced in 2000, but share three adult daughters, Rumor, Scout and Tal­lulah. “What I’ll say is what I say to my children, which is it’s im­portant to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t,” Moore said on “GMA.” “Be­cause there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.” The former couple have continued to amicably share fam­ily experiences over the years.

News Desk

