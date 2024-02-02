DG Rangers leads strategic meeting to fortify general election security

KARACHI - In a significant development aimed at fortifying security measures for the upcoming general elections in the city, a high-level meeting was con­vened at the headquarters of Paki­stan Rangers Sindh under the chair­manship of DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas.

The meeting, attended by a con­stellation of key stakeholders in­cluding IG Police, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi, and senior officials from various sensitive institutions, delved into a comprehensive review of secu­rity arrangements for the impending electoral process across the province.

Central to the discussions was the approval of a meticulously crafted plan of action designed to bolster security protocols during the general elections. It was unanimously decided that the joint flag march and snap-checking operations conducted by Rangers and Police would be substantially intensi­fied to ensure security at entry and exit routes. Additionally, Sindh Rang­ers troops were earmarked to serve as a swift response force, ready to ad­dress any emergent security concerns. The meeting also underscored the im­perative of strict adherence to direc­tives issued by the provincial govern­ment and the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding electoral conduct.

Emphasising the need for unwaver­ing compliance with existing laws and codes of conduct, attendees resolved to swiftly mete out disciplinary mea­sures against any individuals found in contravention of these regulations. With the looming specter of electoral proceedings, the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies signal a concerted commitment to safeguard­ing the democratic process and foster­ing an environment conducive to free and fair elections in Karachi.