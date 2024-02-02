DMOs continue action for implementation of election code of conduct

LAHORE - The district monitoring officers (DMOs) in Punjab continued action on Thursday to ensure implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), for general election. As per a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner Pun­jab, the DMO Muzaffargarh imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Jamshed Dasti, a can­didate from NA-175, over violation of the code of conduct. The candidate had been ordered to deposit the fine amount in the government treasury by Febru­ary 2. Jamshed Dasti was fined over holding a car rally without permission. The DMO Muzaffargarh also imposed Rs 10,000 fine on Jam Muhammad Younus, a candidate from PP-268, over display­ing advertisement material against rules. The candidate had been ordered to deposit the fine in the government treasury by February 2. The DMO Khanewal ordered Chaudhry Ziaur Rehman, a candidate from PP-209, to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for jubilant fir­ing. The candidate had been instructed to deposit the fine in the exchequer im­mediately. The DMO Khushab ordered Muhammad Akhlaq Awan, the sup­porter of a candidate from PP-81, to pay a Rs 10,000 fine for violating Para 41 of the Code of Conduct, which says that candidates, their election agents or supporters should refrain from making inflammatory speeches during election campaigns. The DMO Toba Tek Singh issued a notice to Chaudhry Khushi Muhammad, a candidate from NA-107, for displaying an oversized panaflex and summoned him for an explana­tion. The DMO Multan issued warnings and notices to 13 candidates including Sagheer Ahmed, Yusuf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghaffar Dogar. Meanwhile, Mu­hammad Ajmal Qadri, a candidate from NA-161, deposited a Rs 20,000 fine im­posed by the DMO Bahawalnagar in the government treasury.