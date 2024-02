SUKKUR - A Retired Provincial Secretary Sindh, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Su­hag has announced his and the entire Suhag community to support the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Kingri taluka of the Khair­pur district. It is mentioned over here that Ms Rukhsana Mustafa Suhag, a daughter of the retired Secretary, has withdrawn her candidature in favour of PPP candidate, Ad­vocate Syed Bachal Shah from PS-31 Provincial Assembly constituency and announced her full support him.