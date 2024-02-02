ECC approves various summaries related to TSGs

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Commit­tee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved various summaries relat­ed to the Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs). Federal Minister for Fi­nance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC was briefed about the summary of Aviation Division regarding allocation of Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs500 million to Ministry of Aviation for sub project titled ‘Modernization Of Hydromet Services of PMD in Paki­stan (MHSP)’. After due deliberations, ECC gave approval to the summary.

Summary for Technical Supplemen­tary Grant of Rs.38.856 million for Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) from Cabinet Division and summary for importation of Sahiwal Bull from Paki­stan as semen donors for National Ar­tificial Insemination (AI) Programme from Ministry of Commerce was also approved by the ECC after discussion.

The summaries of Ministry of Finance for approval of Technical Supplemen­tary Grant (TSGs) for rehabilitation of flood damaged rural roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through counter value fund deposited under Japanese Grant aid, and provision of clean drinking water in Model Areas UC 99, 100 & 101 Lahore through counter value fund de­posited under Japanese Grant Aid were deliberated upon and got approved. Provision of additional funds amount­ing to Rs. 1591.624 million through Technical Supplementary Grant for pro­curement of servers and hiring consul­tants for FY2023-24 was also approved. ECC gave approval of Technical Supple­mentary Grant amounting to Rs.7.15 billion during FY 2023-24 for the pro­gram title “Actions To Strengthen Per­formance For Inclusive And Responsive Education”(ASPIRE) for Federal Educa­tion and Professional training.

The summaries from Ministry of Housing and Works/Pak. PWD for pro­vision of additional Rs. 25.00 million, provision of additional funds of Rs. 319.500 million and allocation of ad­ditional funds amounting to Rs51.960 million for different projects were also approved. The summary presented by National Food Security & Research re­garding demand and supply of wheat in the country was discussed at length and got approved. The forum appreci­ated the steps taken by the ministry for taking the right path in stabiliz­ing the demand and supply situation of wheat in the country. The summary regarding comprehensive sustainable plan for price rationalization of subsi­dized wheat in Gilgit-Baktistan from Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan, was debated in the presence of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan. The forum gave approval with the direction to Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan to work out modalities. ECC also gave ap­proval of the summaries from Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives for Technical Supplemen­tary Grant for budgetary allocation/rupee cover for utilization of foreign aid for the FY 2023-24 and summary for provision of Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs.4.00 billion for 7th Popula­tion & Housing Census. The Economic Coordination Committee also discussed a summary from Ministry of Power re­garding transition from London Inter Bank offer rate (‘Libor’) to Secured Over Night Financing Rate (‘SOFR’) and ap­proved it. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Privatization and Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister of Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, Minister for Communication Maritimes and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Dep­uty Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jehanzaeb Khan, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, feder­al secretaries, and other senior govern­ment officers of the relevant ministries.