ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct

KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed fines on two candi­dates for violating the code of conduct while an explana­tion has also been sought from three other candidates.

Following the directives of Provincial Election Commis­sioner Sindh Sharifullah, dis­trict monitoring officers and monitoring teams were tak­ing action against violations of the code of conduct in the province of Sindh, said a state­ment issued here. The district monitoring officer Karachi South has imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on Khurram Sher Za­man for continuous violations of the code of conduct and not submitting any explanation sought by the authority. In an­other case, a fine of Rs 48,000 has been imposed on NA-248 candidate Muhammad Hasan Khan for taking unauthorized steps in Karachi East while he was also instructed to en­sure thorough compliance of the election code of conduct. Meanwhile, notices were is­sued to the candidate of NA 191 Ali Jan Mazari and candi­date on PS 06 Mehboob Bija­rani for displaying weapons in the constituency of Sindh As­sembly PS 6 Kashmor.

While in Sukkur, a notice has been issued to the candidate for firing during the election campaign and an explanation has been sought in this regard.

Sindh PEC Sharifullah stringently directed the dis­trict monitoring officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct in let­ter and spirit to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections. Any negligence and violation will not be tolerated in this regard, he warned.