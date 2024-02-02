Friday, February 02, 2024
ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta

APP
February 02, 2024
Quetta

QUETTA  -  Provincial Election Commission Balochistan has established a ‘gender desk’ established in the of­fice of the Election Commissioner Quetta for the general elections. According to the ECP spokes­person, the desk has been established for the im­mediate redressal of grievances of women, senior citizens, transgenders, persons with disabilities and minority communities. The desk will be ac­tive from February 1 to Feb 10, he said adding that under the supervision of Assistant Director admin Madiha Saleem, the staff will be present in this desk all the time. It added that for any kind of com­plaint related to the electoral process regarding the deprived sections of society can be contacted on the telephone number 081-9204413.

