Election canvassing campaign continues across country

Election canvassing campaign of political parties and independent candidates continues across the country.

The political parties are holding public gatherings and candidates are participating in corner meetings to engage with the voters.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy five polling stations for the general elections.

Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.

The total number of polling stations in Punjab is fifty thousand nine hundred forty-four, Sindh nineteen thousand and six, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fifteen thousand six hundred ninety-seven and Balochistan five thousand twenty-eight.

Over one hundred and twenty millions eligible voters are all set to cast vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies on Thursday.

A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats.

These include 4,807 male, 312 female and two trans-genders.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12,695 candidates are in the field including 12,123 male, 570 women and two trans-genders.

The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty six general seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety three general seats of four provincial assemblies.