Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Democratic Re­public of Ethiopia and Paki­stan on Thursday explored different avenues for eco­nomic cooperation during a bilateral meeting that took place here in Islamabad at the Ministry of Finance. Dr. Eyob Tekalign Tolina, State Minister of Finance, led the Ethiopian delegation while the Pakistan side was led by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Finance Minister. Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad and senior officers of the Ministry of Finance were also present during the highly level engagement between the two countries. Both sides had a productive discussion on the matters of mutual in­terest including the bilateral cooperation in financial sec­tor of both countries. The two countries expressed the resolve to bolster economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Earlier, Dr Eyob Tolina, State Minis­ter of Finance, FDR Ethiopia, along with his delegation called on Dr Inayat Hussain, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan. During the meet­ing, cooperation between the two countries in banking sec­tor came under discussion.