Excise Dept raids vape shops in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Excise Department and the district administration jointly conducted raids on numerous vape and shisha shops for violating Section 144. An excise official, Azlan Aslam, said that several students under 21 from schools and colleges were taken into custody during school and college hours from shisha cafes and vape shops. All students were later handed over to their respective educational institutions and their parents were also informed. Owners and managers of shisha cafes and vape shops were also arrested during the operation and shifted to Excise Police Station for further action.