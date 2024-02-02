Exhibition ‘Reflections of Resilience: Showcasing Kashmiri identity through art’ held

ISLAMABAD - In connection with commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) yesterday organized a seminar and exhibition on the theme of “Reflections of Resilience: Showcasing Kashmiri Identity Through Art.” The primary purpose of the event was to go beyond the political and diplomatic lenses and to view the Kashmiri resistance from the art, literary and cultural prisms.
The seminar brought together Kashmir movement’s political figures, academics, artists, and think-tank experts to share their insights on the distinct Kashmiri identity and the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. The chief guest on the occasion was Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, SAPM on Human Rights & Women Empowerment. The seminar commenced with remarks by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, ISSI. This was followed by a short documentary on Kashmiri resistance towards illegal Indian occupation. The speakers included Dr. Memoona Khan, HoD Fine Arts Department, FJWU, Rawalpindi; Sardar Waheed Khan, Commissioner, Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir; and Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman, Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR). A young Kashmiri artist, Zohaib Zaman, presented musical rendition of a patriotic Kashmiri song.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the speakers, attendees, and the students who took part in the accompanying art competition. He emphasized that art transcends the traditional boundaries of resistance and showcases the political struggle of Kashmiris under Indian illegal occupation and relentless oppression. The art exhibition, organized today, underscores the power of artistic expression and encapsulates the essence of the Kashmiri struggle, he said. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood further said that the accompanying exhibition focuses on the exquisite artistic prowess and the celebration of Kashmiri culture and literature. This also serves as a reminder that Kashmir is not just a regional hotspot, but also a matter of profound concern for the international community. A peaceful resolution of the dispute, upholding the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, remains imperative.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underlined that art is the voice of the unheard and each stroke of the brush or each word flowing from the pen is a reminder of the conflict-stricken land and the trauma, resilience and collective struggle of the Kashmiri people. In this context, he recalled the poetry of Agha Shahid Ali, the cartoons of Mir Suhail, the artworks of Malik Sajad, and the novels of Basharat Peer and Mirza Waheed. The DG ISSI advised not to assume art as just brushstrokes, but rather as an expression of emotions and lived experience of a people enduring unabated repression but still fighting for their rights. He termed artists as torchbearers of the stories of Kashmir that must touch global consciousness.
Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick appreciated ISSI’s initiative to engage the young Pakistani and Kashmiri artists, to explore the heritage and culture of Kashmir. She said today’s innovative event expresses solidarity with the Kashmiri people in a most meaningful way and helps uplift the spirits. She shared her own passion for the arts and highlighted her personal contribution to depicting both the beauty of Kashmir and the travails of its people under occupation. She also compared the struggle of the Kashmiri people with that of the Palestinians. Ms. Mushaal Mullick highlighted that New Delhi has depended on its cultural diplomacy to project a softer image of India to the world; whereas, in reality the RSS-led ‘Hindutva’ brigade in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to attack the Kashmiri leadership, Kashmiri people, and even foreign tourists. She added that India has propagated a negative narrative of Kashmir through films that project the wrong image Kashmiri culture and identity.
An occupier, she emphasized, depends on obliterating the original culture and identity of the occupied people and replacing it with its own identity and culture. She said that this is what India is doing by changing the demographic structure in IIOJK and seeking to implant Hindu culture in the occupied territory. Ms. Mullick said that art is freedom of expression, but only one percent of Kashmiri businesses have the license to export Kashmiri culture and artworks.