Exhibition ‘Reflections of Resilience: Showcasing Kashmiri identity through art’ held

ISLAMABAD - In connection with commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) yesterday organized a seminar and exhibition on the theme of “Reflec­tions of Resilience: Showcasing Kashmiri Identity Through Art.” The primary purpose of the event was to go beyond the political and diplomat­ic lenses and to view the Kashmiri resistance from the art, literary and cultural prisms.

The seminar brought together Kashmir movement’s political fig­ures, academics, artists, and think-tank experts to share their insights on the distinct Kashmiri identity and the Kashmiri struggle for self-determina­tion. The chief guest on the occasion was Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, SAPM on Human Rights & Women Empowerment. The seminar com­menced with remarks by Ambassa­dor Sohail Mahmood, Director Gener­al, ISSI. This was followed by a short documentary on Kashmiri resistance towards illegal Indian occupation. The speakers included Dr. Memoona Khan, HoD Fine Arts Department, FJWU, Rawalpindi; Sardar Waheed Khan, Commissioner, Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir; and Mr. Al­taf Hussain Wani, Chairman, Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR). A young Kashmiri artist, Zo­haib Zaman, presented musical rendi­tion of a patriotic Kashmiri song.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the speakers, attendees, and the stu­dents who took part in the accompa­nying art competition. He emphasized that art transcends the traditional boundaries of resistance and show­cases the political struggle of Kash­miris under Indian illegal occupation and relentless oppression. The art exhibition, organized today, under­scores the power of artistic expres­sion and encapsulates the essence of the Kashmiri struggle, he said. Am­bassador Sohail Mahmood further said that the accompanying exhibi­tion focuses on the exquisite artistic prowess and the celebration of Kash­miri culture and literature. This also serves as a reminder that Kashmir is not just a regional hotspot, but also a matter of profound concern for the international community. A peaceful resolution of the dispute, upholding the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, remains imperative.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood un­derlined that art is the voice of the un­heard and each stroke of the brush or each word flowing from the pen is a reminder of the conflict-stricken land and the trauma, resilience and collec­tive struggle of the Kashmiri people. In this context, he recalled the poetry of Agha Shahid Ali, the cartoons of Mir Suhail, the artworks of Malik Sa­jad, and the novels of Basharat Peer and Mirza Waheed. The DG ISSI ad­vised not to assume art as just brush­strokes, but rather as an expression of emotions and lived experience of a people enduring unabated repression but still fighting for their rights. He termed artists as torchbearers of the stories of Kashmir that must touch global consciousness.

Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick ap­preciated ISSI’s initiative to engage the young Pakistani and Kashmiri artists, to explore the heritage and culture of Kashmir. She said today’s innovative event expresses solidar­ity with the Kashmiri people in a most meaningful way and helps uplift the spirits. She shared her own pas­sion for the arts and highlighted her personal contribution to depicting both the beauty of Kashmir and the travails of its people under occupa­tion. She also compared the struggle of the Kashmiri people with that of the Palestinians. Ms. Mushaal Mullick highlighted that New Delhi has de­pended on its cultural diplomacy to project a softer image of India to the world; whereas, in reality the RSS-led ‘Hindutva’ brigade in Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir continues to attack the Kashmiri leadership, Kashmiri people, and even foreign tourists. She added that India has propagat­ed a negative narrative of Kashmir through films that project the wrong image Kashmiri culture and identity.

An occupier, she emphasized, de­pends on obliterating the original culture and identity of the occupied people and replacing it with its own identity and culture. She said that this is what India is doing by changing the demographic structure in IIOJK and seeking to implant Hindu culture in the occupied territory. Ms. Mullick said that art is freedom of expression, but only one percent of Kashmiri businesses have the license to export Kashmiri culture and artworks.