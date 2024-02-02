Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE

LAHORE - The University of Home Economics (UHE) inaugurated a two-day exhibition on Thursday showcasing the exemplary projects of students enrolled in the Interior Design Department.The ceremony was graced by the presence of Begum Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi, who ceremoniously opened the exhibition alongside Vice Chancellor Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, and the esteemed faculty members including Dr. Faryal Abdullah and Dr. Tayyaba Sohail. The exhibition hall buzzed with creativity as students proudly displayed their intricate works of art and design, showcasing their talent and dedication. Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi lauded the students for their artistic prowess, noting that their creations reflect a deep understanding of the arts and practical application developed through classroom learning.