Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE

LAHORE - The Univer­sity of Home Economics (UHE) in­augurated a two-day exhibition on Thursday showcasing the exemplary projects of students enrolled in the Interior Design Department.The cer­emony was graced by the presence of Begum Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi, who ceremo­niously opened the exhibition along­side Vice Chancellor Dr. Syeda Falee­ha Zahra Kazmi, and the esteemed faculty members including Dr. Faryal Abdullah and Dr. Tayyaba Sohail. The exhibition hall buzzed with creativ­ity as students proudly displayed their intricate works of art and de­sign, showcasing their talent and dedication. Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi lauded the students for their artistic prowess, noting that their creations reflect a deep understanding of the arts and practical application devel­oped through classroom learning.