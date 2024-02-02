Exports sustain rising momentum in January, reach $2.8 billion

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports have sus­tained rising momentum in January this year after reach­ing $2.8 billion by showing an increase of around 27 percent.

Federal Minister for Interior, Commerce and Industries, Dr Gohar Ejaz has announced the positive trend in Pakistan’s exports. The minister said, “Alhamdolillah, Pakistan’s exports in Jan 2024 have in­creased by 26.9% to $2.786 billion from $2.195 billion in Jan 2023.” The imports during the same period decreased by 4.5% to $4.665 billion from $4.884 billion. The trade defi­cit narrowed to $1.879 billion in January 2024 from $2.689 billion in January 2023. This is a substantial improvement from last year. Pakistan’s glob­al trade figures for the period Jul 2023-Jan 2024 show that Pakistan is steadily expanding its international trade foot­print. Exports totaled $17.766 billion, up 12% from $15.831 billion during the same period in the previous financial year.

Imports contracted by -16% to $30.010 billion as compared to $35.836 billion in the same period in the last financial year. The overall trade deficit has decreased by -39% to $12.244 billion as compared to $20.005 in the previous year. In abso­lute terms, during Jul-Jan 2024, exports increased by almost $2 billion, imports decreased by about $6 billion, while the trade deficit contracted by $7.8 bil­lion. The minister said, “These positive trends reflect our gov­ernment’s unwavering com­mitment to promoting trade and economic growth. We will continue to implement policies that support our exporters, di­versify our export base, and enhance trade facilitation. I am confident that Pakistan is on the right track to achieving its trade goals and becoming a leading player in the global economy.”

The ministry of finance in its monthly report stated that in De­cember 2023, BoP data showed momentum of external sector stability as evident through the current account which turned to a surplus of $ 397 million, the surplus value observed after June 2023. This development is mainly due to the contained trade deficit - which decreased by 25.5 and 23.5 percent on MoM and YoY basis, respectively on the exports front, it increased sig­nificantly by 14.1 percent on YoY basis and 5.1 percent on MoM basis. The upward trend has been observed on account of re­vived domestic economic activi­ties and better export demand in Pakistan’s main export markets. On the other hand, imports have been contained by 6.1 and 0.1 percent, on MoM and YoY basis, respectively. Another contrib­uting factor in current account surplus is workers remittances – posted expansion of 5.4 and 13.4 percent on MoM and YoY basis, respectively. The revival in do­mestic economic activities along with stable exchange rates are contributing to external sector stability. It is expected that con­tinuation of these developments and policies to increase exports and remittances will further translate into improved trade balance and current account dur­ing the second half of FY2024.