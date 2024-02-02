Facebook, the social network old-timer, turns 20

SAN FRANCISCO - Founded 20 years ago as a simple hang­out spot for young people, Facebook has since become a battle-hardened behemoth that despite perceptions of being for boomers and parents contin­ues growing and growing. “I will never forget the day that I ran up to my high school’s Mac lab and signed up for Facebook,” Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg told AFP. “You simulta­neously felt that you were part of this small, exclusive community where your parents, grandparents and teachers weren’t -- but also part of something much larger.” Launched as thefacebook.com by Mark Zuckerberg and three friends on February 4, 2004, the site was originally restricted to Harvard College students. It became available to students at other US universities before opening to anyone in 2006. Facebook became a venue for connecting with just about anyone, anywhere and by 2023 reported being used by more than 3 billion people monthly -- a three percent growth over the previous year. “Facebook, when it launched, was revolutionary,” Enberg said. “It’s hard to overstate the impact that Facebook has had on shaping every­thing from pop culture to politics to how we behave online.”