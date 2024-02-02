Friday, February 02, 2024
Faisalabad receives 20mm rain

APP
February 02, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   Fais­alabad received 20 mil­limeters (mm) rain on late Thursday night which turned weather cold again. The minimum tem­perature was recorded 7 degrees centigrade where­as maximum temperature remained 19 degrees. The rain coupled with thun­derstorm continued for an hour with intermittent in­tervals. Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz activat­ed the staff for draining out rainwater from city area by using heavy machinery. The staff was actively took part in removing rainwa­ter especially from main roads. The city areas, in­cluding LCM Sammundri Road, Nishatabad Bridge, Dijkot Road, Samanabad General Hospital Road, La­sani Pulli Sargodha Road, Jhumra Road Ghazi Center, Abdullah Pur Bridge and Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, were cleared.

