Faisalabad receives 20mm rain

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad received 20 millimeters (mm) rain on late Thursday night which turned weather cold again. The minimum temperature was recorded 7 degrees centigrade whereas maximum temperature remained 19 degrees. The rain coupled with thunderstorm continued for an hour with intermittent intervals. Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz activated the staff for draining out rainwater from city area by using heavy machinery. The staff was actively took part in removing rainwater especially from main roads. The city areas, including LCM Sammundri Road, Nishatabad Bridge, Dijkot Road, Samanabad General Hospital Road, Lasani Pulli Sargodha Road, Jhumra Road Ghazi Center, Abdullah Pur Bridge and Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, were cleared.