Fascist Modi

For any world leader to succeed in implementing their vi­sion, it is essential to consider ground realities as a prereq­uisite—checking if the plan is workable or not.

To start, if a leader chooses the extinction of bodies, murder­ing the human race, or removing people who disagree with them from the face of the earth, it is a sign of despera­tion and far less visionary compared to those who have shaped the modern history of the world.

Ideally, the human brain, the vision one should target to win and achieve objectives, should be the focus rath­er than resorting to killing and increasing the burden of the task. History shows that without applying this strat­egy, results were devastating, making the target look nega­tive. One historical example is Hitler and others like him, where their vision, whether good or bad, got buried forever when they passed away.

Let’s try an unbiased analysis of Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, known for his radical, unorthodox style of run­ning his party and politics, who has given a different direction to the subcontinent’s political arena. India, once known as a safe haven for all, once a secular state, is now rapidly turning into a proper Hindu state. It is becoming the center stage of aggressive, anti-human policies, burying the vision of India’s forefathers who had other ideas for a progressive Hindustan.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Modi was banned from the USA for nearly a decade. The 2005 decision was based on dead­ly riots against minority Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi was the Chief Minister. The US State Department in­voked a little-known law passed in 1998, making foreign officials responsible for “severe violations of religious freedom” ineligible for visas. Modi was the only person ever denied a visa to the US under this provision, as confirmed by US officials.

Modi’s numerous steps for implementing his BJP policies (basi­cally RSS vision) need scrutiny. One of which is when he decided to erect a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, a controversial figure, in a pride of place in New Delhi’s gate. There is little doubt that Bose was a huge admirer of Hitler and a pawn of axis powers. Being the founder of the free Indian legion, which was formed in Germany from 3000 Indian prisoners who had fought with the British, Bose swore an oath of allegiance both to Hitler and India.

Bose, while in Tokyo, headed the Indian National Army, recruit­ed mostly after the fall of Singapore, that fought with the Japa­nese Imperial army in the jungles of Burma.

A question can be asked: why a statue of Bose and not of Nehru or Gandhi? A Prime Minister should think and act above all per­sonal or political agendas. It’s a national agenda that takes priority.

Lately, there has been a boom in the sale of Hitler’s biography Mein Kampf in India. At certain institutions, on the direction of RSS, the book is taken as a reference for teaching how to become a leader, particularly in Modi’s days. Hitler is considered a hero, a bit of a surprise as Hitler ruthlessly executed Jews, who are now very close to Modi. Modi’s closeness to Jews and Israel is no hid­den secret. It may be a need of the hour, but it is certainly a con­tradiction in approach.

The RSS was formed in the 1920s on the model of Mussolini’s black shirts, running on pure extreme views of “do or die” to imple­ment fascism. The founder ensured it used the sword as a means of conquest, not the table. M.S. Golwalkar, the former Head of the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organi­zation of Modi’s BJP, was an overt fan of Hitler. Golwalkar frequent­ly praised Nazi Germany, wrote in 1939 about the choice of fac­ing India’s non-Hindu population (chiefly Muslims and Christians). “Either to merge themselves in the national race and adopt its cul­ture or live at its mercy so long as the national race may allow them to do or quit the country at the sweet will of the national race.”

On the evening of January 30, 1948, Nathuram Vinayak Godse shot Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi dead at point-blank range. A year after the assassination, a trial court sentenced Godse to death, and he was executed in November 1949.

Before joining the Hindu Mahasabha, Godse was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological foun­tainhead of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is a long-time member of the 95-year-old mothership of Hindu nationalism. The RSS plays a deeply influential role in his government and outside. For de­cades, the RSS has shunned Godse, who murdered the “Father of the Nation.” Yet, a group of Hindu right-wingers in recent years.

Farasat Latif

The writer is a retired civil servant of Pakistan. He is currently working with British Railways in London.