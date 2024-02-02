Friday, February 02, 2024
Five accused of Hundi business held

February 02, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   In a significant operation conducted by the FIA Commercial Banking Circle against the Hundi business, five suspects were apprehended on Thursday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammad Isa Khan, Rahatullah, Tawheed Muhammad, Yasir Wasim, and Ahmed Shah. The arrests took place in Qamber Bazar and Timargarha, district Lower Dir. During the raids, law enforcement recovered domestic and foreign currency amounting to more than Rs 2.4 million. The seized currencies included 7400 Saudi Riyals, 300 UAE Dirhams, and 100 US Dollars. Additionally, authorities found a record related to the Hundi reference. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is currently underway by the FIA.

