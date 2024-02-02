Five more matches decided in LRCA U16 Championship

LAHORE - Five more matches were decided in the LRCA U16 Championship 2023-24 here at various venues of the city. In the seventh match of the tournament at Shah Faisal Ground, Lahore Shalimar defeated Lahore Lions by 4 wickets. Lahore Lions, bat­ting first, scored 120/9 in 30 overs with Musa Imran hitting 44. Hassan Nawaz took 2/18 and Ali Usman Khan 2/27. In reply, Lahore Shalimar reached home safely, losing 6 wick­ets. Player of the match Abdul Rehm­an Subhani struck 68 and M Aliyan unbeaten 35. Umar Farooq bagged 2/27 and Mahad Ali Khan 2/41.

In the 8th match at Azhar Ali Crick­et Academy Valencia, Lahore Hawks beat Lahore Tigers won by 7 runs. Batting first, Lahore Hawks scored 183/7 in 40 overs. M Azam cracked unbeaten 66. Shayan Irfan claimed 2/23, Qurban Iqbal 3/24 and Asad Rehman 2/27. In reply, Lahore Tigers were all out for 176/10 in 38.5 overs. Aman Amir 50 and Zaid Atif 38. Player of the match Ahmad Ghafoor clinched 3/29, Mujtaba Zaman 2/37 and Aryan Wasim 2/37. In the 9th match at Township Whites Ground, Lahore Dolphins thumped Lahore Stallions by 55 runs. In the 10th match at Riphah University Ground, Lahore Panthers defeated Lahore Falcons by 4 wickets. Lahore Falcons, batting first, scored 163/10 in 33.1 overs and in reply, Lahore Panthers chased the target losing 6 wickets. In the 11th match at Model Town Club Ground, Lahore Eagles defeated La­hore Leopards by 13 runs.