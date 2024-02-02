Fly Jinnah announces launch of international operations from 17th

ISLAMABAD - Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the commencement of its international operations with the launch of its inaugural flight connecting Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad with the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates starting from February 17, 2024.

This step marks a significant milestone in the carrier’s growth journey after a successful year of serving domes­tic routes in Pakistan. Fly Jinnah will connect both cities with non-stop double daily flights, offering customers seamless and convenient travel options. The new service will also provide customers in Islamabad with the op­portunity for further connectivity via Sharjah Airport’s wide network. Fly Jinnah added two new Airbus A320 aircraft to its existing fleet to support the launch of its international operations. This strategic expansion brings the total number of aircraft in Fly Jinnah’s fleet to five, enhancing the airline’s capacity to cater to the increas­ing demand for reliable and affordable air travel. Com­menting on this significant development, a Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said that Fly Jinnah’s fleet expansion, cou­pled with the launch of international operations, signi­fies a strategic move towards offering customers more choices for convenient travel options. He said this step signifies a milestone for Fly Jinnah, and that they are glad to start international operation by connecting Pakistan’s capital city with Sharjah, the cultural city of the UAE.

“The start of this service not only underscores our dedication to providing our customers with affordable air travel options but also reflects our commitment to further contribute to the strong economic and trade ties between both nations,” he added. Sharjah is the third-largest city in the United Arab Emirates and a vibrant hub in the Gulf region known for offering an inviting combination of culture, heritage, art and outdoor activi­ties. Sharjah city will now be easily accessible to Fly Jin­nah passengers, providing them with an array of travel choices. Fly Jinnah currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched destina­tion Sharjah in the UAE. Operating a fleet of five modern Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline is committed to provid­ing passengers with exceptional travel experiences.