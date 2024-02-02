GBWSA clinches triumph at National Ice Competitions 2024

GILGIT - The Gilgit Baltistan Winter Sports Association (GBWSA) yesterday secured a resounding victory in the National Ice Competitions 2024, held at Nalter, Gilgit.

The competitions witnessed participants from across Pakistan, and GBWSA emerged as the frontrunner, amassing the highest number of medals and showcasing excellence in various winter sports disciplines.

The GBWSA athletes clinched an impressive 9 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

The thrilling events featured ice hockey, curling, speed skating, relay races, and figure skating, where GBWSA athletes exhibited exceptional skill and determination.

The National Ice Competitions 2024 witnessed a participation of over 150 athletes, representing 12 teams including Pakistan Air Force, GB Scouts, Punjab, Sindh, GBWSA, KPK, and Islamabad.

Ice Hockey Cup: GBWSA claimed the gold in the men’s category and secured a commendable third position in the women’s category.

Speed Skating: GBWSA speed skaters dominated the competition, securing one gold and one silver in the men’s division and adding a bronze in the women’s category to their impressive tally.

Figure Skating: The figure skating arena witnessed GBWSA skaters gracefully claiming silver in both male and female categories, captivating spectators with artistic performances.

Relay Race: Teamwork and synchronization were on full display as GBWSA secured silver in men’s and bronze in women’s relay race categories.

Curling: The GBWSA women’s curling team showcased strategic brilliance, earning second position in a tightly contested competition.