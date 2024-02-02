Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

General Elections: Media houses gear up for comprehensive coverage

APP
February 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  As the country gears up for its upcoming general election on February 8th, media houses across the nation are preparing to provide extensive coverage while adhering to the strict code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Leading news channels and newspapers have outlined their plans to ensure fair and unbiased reporting during this crucial electoral process. Speaking on behalf of PTV News, senior journalist Noman Shabbir emphasized the importance of up­holding journalistic integrity. “Our team is commit­ted to providing viewers with accurate and timely information, while also respecting the guidelines set forth by the ECP,” he stated.

Noman Shabbir emphasized the crucial nature of reporting elections, urging fellow journalists to exercise caution, especially when delivering elec­tion results. Similarly, “Daily Pak Karachi,” a Sindhi newspaper, expressed its dedication to upholding the highest standards of journalism. Editor-in-chief, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, assured readers that the publication would cover the election with im­partiality and professionalism. “The public relies on us to deliver unbiased news, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Chandio affirmed.

Exports sustain rising momentum in January, reach $2.8 billion

Reflecting on their past experiences covering elections, seasoned journalists shared insights into the challenges and rewards of such endeav­ors. “Elections are a test of our journalistic ethics and commitment to the truth,” remarked senior reporter of the APP, Syed Karam Ali Shah.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024