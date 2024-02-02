Great powers rivalry

Global politics is a jungle where great powers are predators. Just like predators of the jungle, they fight each other to preserve their area of control. In the real world, the contest is mostly done in the international political arena. This has been the trend throughout history, like Athens and Sparta, Rome and Carthage, and the USA and USSR had dueled for dominance.
Currently, the US, Russia, and China are engaged in one such competition in the field of politics, economy, and technology. Each country is trying to surpass one another and try to be the best in the field of science and technology. However, the contest is not between two countries, which means that the world order would not bifurcate. In the past, great power rivalry was limited to two nations, creating a bipolar world order where each country was forced to pick a side.
These three superpowers vie for the same prize, which is dominance over the whole world. While the possibility of two powers ganging up on the third is also bleak, there are many ideological barriers among them that need to be overcome. Their way of thinking and governing their people is different. For instance, the Sino-Soviet alliance present in the early days of the Cold war will not be inherited by modern Russia and China. Both countries are at odds with the model of governance.
The Chinese model focuses on internal economic growth for power consolidation, while the Russian model focuses on crackdowns on dissent to hold onto power.
The great powers can maintain their sphere of influence without the help of one another; their economic might and soft power are strong enough to carry the burden of a large bloc and can afford the cost of political influence. Hence, there emerge three poles in the world in great power rivalry, and the world would emerge as a multipolar world.
SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,
Hyderabad.