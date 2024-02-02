Great powers rivalry

Global politics is a jungle where great powers are predators. Just like predators of the jun­gle, they fight each other to pre­serve their area of control. In the real world, the contest is most­ly done in the international polit­ical arena. This has been the trend throughout history, like Athens and Sparta, Rome and Carthage, and the USA and USSR had dueled for dominance.

Currently, the US, Russia, and China are engaged in one such competition in the field of politics, economy, and technology. Each country is trying to surpass one another and try to be the best in the field of science and technol­ogy. However, the contest is not between two countries, which means that the world order would not bifurcate. In the past, great power rivalry was limited to two nations, creating a bipolar world order where each country was forced to pick a side.

These three superpowers vie for the same prize, which is dom­inance over the whole world. While the possibility of two pow­ers ganging up on the third is also bleak, there are many ideo­logical barriers among them that need to be overcome. Their way of thinking and governing their people is different. For instance, the Sino-Soviet alliance present in the early days of the Cold war will not be inherited by modern Russia and China. Both countries are at odds with the model of governance.

The Chinese model focuses on in­ternal economic growth for power consolidation, while the Russian model focuses on crackdowns on dissent to hold onto power.

The great powers can maintain their sphere of influence with­out the help of one another; their economic might and soft pow­er are strong enough to carry the burden of a large bloc and can af­ford the cost of political influence. Hence, there emerge three poles in the world in great power rival­ry, and the world would emerge as a multipolar world.

SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,

Hyderabad.