Hashoo Group joins hands with M/o FE&PT’s NEST to launch hospitality scholarships

ISLAMABAD - Continuing its mission to promote accessible education and employ­ment opportunities for the eco­nomic upliftment of Pakistan, the country’s leading hospitality and tourism conglomerate, Hashoo Group has collaborated with the National Endowment Scholar­ships for Talent (NEST) of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training M/o FE&PT, government of Pakistan, Islam­abad. This collaboration will intro­duce dedicated hospitality schol­arships in Pakistan to promote the hospitality & tourism sector, mark­ing the first time in the country.

The hospitality sector is one of the highest employment-generat­ing sectors, both internationally and locally. Through this impact­ful initiative, underprivileged students across Pakistan will be eligible to receive scholarships for their two-year Diploma/Associ­ate Degree Program in hospital­ity and tourism offered by Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM). Additionally, this part­nership will provide a gateway for underserved students of the Hashoo Foundation - the corpo­rate social responsibility arm of the Hashoo Group, to benefit from the Nursing, Arts, & Culture Schol­arships program that NEST offers.

Hashoo Group and NEST will also actively explore opportunities nationwide to support talented and underprivileged students who could greatly benefit from finan­cial assistance on their education­al journey. The main objective of NEST is to provide scholarships to needy yet talented students who need additional resources to con­tinue their studies. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer-NEST/Federal Secretary M/o Federal Education & Professional Training, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, expressed his point of view by calling this partnership a step in the right direction, empow­ering underprivileged youth. He added that enabling hospitality and tourism-related scholarships to NEST’s ambit is a construc­tive gesture that has diversified NEST’s role. The organization serves as a transformative force, bridging educational gaps by pro­viding scholarships to talented students in underserved areas. To date, NEST has granted 6000+ scholarships across diverse fields, making a positive impact on edu­cation and employment opportu­nities for these students.