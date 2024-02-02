Health contingency plan ready for elections

PESHAWAR - The health department has finalized a health contingency plan to address potential emergencies during the upcoming elections.

As part of the plan, a control room will be established, consisting of doctors and paramedics. On February 8, a team of 10 doctors will be on duty in the control room, with five doctors performing duties on February 9.

During the general elections, an emergency will be declared in all public sector hospitals across all districts. District health officers have been instructed to coordinate with the relevant administration.