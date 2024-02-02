Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Department under the leadership of Caretaker Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai launched a comprehensive health reform program in November 2023 to enhance health care services in the province. The functionality of ‘Labor Room’ in hospitals, enhancement of health education and improvement in immunization services were concentrated in the reform agenda. Under the program, independent monitors have collected data to evaluate the available facilities in hospitals across the province. The department has conducted review meetings with DHOs and PPHIs while using this data and issued directives to immediately address these deficiencies and improve service delivery.