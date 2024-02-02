Friday, February 02, 2024
Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai

APP
February 02, 2024
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Health Department under the leader­ship of Caretaker Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai launched a comprehensive health reform program in November 2023 to enhance health care services in the province. The function­ality of ‘Labor Room’ in hospitals, enhancement of health education and improvement in immu­nization services were concentrated in the reform agenda. Under the program, independent moni­tors have collected data to evaluate the available facilities in hospitals across the province. The department has conducted review meetings with DHOs and PPHIs while using this data and issued directives to immediately address these deficien­cies and improve service delivery.

APP

