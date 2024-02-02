HESCO detects 404 more connections including 4 commercial entities involved in power theft

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) identi­fied 404 more connections, in­cluding 4 commercial entities, involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours. The HESCO authorities disconnect­ed all these connections and is­sued detection bills of 1,93,315 units worth 5.493 million rupees to the consumers in­volved in the theft. The spokes­man informed on Thursday that letters have been submit­ted to various police stations by HESCO authorities for regis­tration of cases against 329 in­dividuals involved in electricity theft to initiate legal proceed­ings, resulting in the filing of 28 FIRs. During the ongoing operation spanning 147 days, a total recovery of more than 10,598.9 million rupees has been made.