If given chance, PML-N will change destiny of KP: Nawaz

Ex-PM says people of KP were deceived in the name of so-called change n Where are 10 billion trees, asks Nawaz n Maryam says those who wanted to end Nawaz Sharif’s politics are hiding their faces today.

SWAT - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that he never lied to his nation and his opponents’ sole task is to spread lies.

“Had our government not been ousted through conspiracy, today, there would be no unemployment, and every individual would have had their own home. If given the opportunity, we will change the destiny of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

“I received the heartbreaking news of my wife’s demise in jail, witnessed my daughter’s arrest before my eyes, and was unable to bury my father.”

wprivation of its people. Reiterating to bring positive socioeconomic changes, Nawaz Sharif said that the people of KP were in fact deprived of development under the guise of so called change. Addressing a public gathering in Min­gora, he said that all sec­tors in KP were badly af­fected by poor governance of the PTI government. Neither the promise of construction of 350 dams was fulfilled nor five mil­lion houses were con­structed or 10 million jobs created, he added. Where were 10 billion trees, he asked. Nawaz Sharif said during his last govern­ment, there was no load­shedding while price hike was controlled and peace was restored in Swat. His party if voted to pow­er, would again expedite the pace of economic de­velopment, besides tak­ing steps to reduce price hike and inflation, he vowed. The PML-N lead­er asked the people to ex­ercise their right of vote wisely and elect the hon­est and committed lead­ership on February 8. PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam, in his ad­dress said that the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital at Swat was a great gift of the thrice elected prime minister that reflected his love and affection for the local people. Maryam Nawaz on this occasion said, “Those who want­ed to end Nawaz Sharif’s politics. By grace of Al­lah, today they are hid­ing their faces.” Nawaz Sharif faced numerous challenges on his politi­cal path, enduring many difficulties, but he can­not bear the nation’s suf­ferings.”