If given chance, PML-N will change destiny of KP: Nawaz

Ex-PM says people of KP were deceived in the name of so-called change n Where are 10 billion trees, asks Nawaz n Maryam says those who wanted to end Nawaz Sharif’s politics are hiding their faces today.
SWAT - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that he never lied to his nation and his opponents’ sole task is to spread lies.
“Had our government not been ousted through conspiracy, today, there would be no unemployment, and every individual would have had their own home. If given the opportunity, we will change the destiny of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.
“I received the heartbreaking news of my wife’s demise in jail, witnessed my daughter’s arrest before my eyes, and was unable to bury my father.”
wprivation of its people. Reiterating to bring positive socioeconomic changes, Nawaz Sharif said that the people of KP were in fact deprived of development under the guise of so called change. Addressing a public gathering in Mingora, he said that all sectors in KP were badly affected by poor governance of the PTI government. Neither the promise of construction of 350 dams was fulfilled nor five million houses were constructed or 10 million jobs created, he added. Where were 10 billion trees, he asked. Nawaz Sharif said during his last government, there was no loadshedding while price hike was controlled and peace was restored in Swat. His party if voted to power, would again expedite the pace of economic development, besides taking steps to reduce price hike and inflation, he vowed. The PML-N leader asked the people to exercise their right of vote wisely and elect the honest and committed leadership on February 8. PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam, in his address said that the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital at Swat was a great gift of the thrice elected prime minister that reflected his love and affection for the local people. Maryam Nawaz on this occasion said, “Those who wanted to end Nawaz Sharif’s politics. By grace of Allah, today they are hiding their faces.” Nawaz Sharif faced numerous challenges on his political path, enduring many difficulties, but he cannot bear the nation’s sufferings.”