Independent candidate backs PPP nominee in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
Mohmand  -   Sanaullah Khan, an independent candidate for the provincial assembly constituency PK- 67 Mohmand-1, announced on Thursday his withdrawal in support of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s nominated candidate, Shoaib Khan. Sanaullah Khan pledged full support to the PPP candidate during the announcement. The event saw the presence of Party’s District Mohmand president and nominated candidate of PK- 68, Malik Israel, along with district chapter General Secretary and nominated candidate for National Assembly constituency NA- 26, Waheed Mohmand, alongside a large number of party workers.

In his address, Waheed Mohmand, the district president of the Pakistan People’s Party, expressed his commitment to resolving the boundary issues of District Mohmand in collaboration with District Charsadda and Bajaur. He highlighted the Sartaj Aziz Committee’s allocation of 20 billion funds for Mohmand district, intending to address the electricity problem by establishing a 5 Megawatt solar panels plant in the plains of Khewazai Biazai, utilizing half of the allocated funds.

Waheed Mohmand further outlined plans to tackle unemployment, proposing the inclusion of Marble City in the Special Economic Zone. Additionally, he promised to bring one Boys’ Degree College and girls’ college to the university complex by upgrading existing facilities and approving colleges in each tehsil. To address educational needs, government buildings will be allocated for students of religious schools, and scholars will receive government salaries akin to their counterparts in government schools.

